Ujjain: Vikram University's Bharat Adhyaynshala in centre of storm 

Vikram University |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The affairs of Vikram University seem to be in a state of never-ending trouble. Now a separate department has been opened to keep the son of the former registrar as director. A course is being conducted in this department, which has been opened in the name of Bharat Adhyayanshala, in which there are only 10 students. The university gets a fee of Rs 94,900 from them in the whole year while Rs 95,000 is spent every month on the staff of six people. This does not include the salary of director Rai. On Friday, NSUI leader Tarun Giri had a heated argument with the department head over the closure of his department.

This department has been opened to oblige Sachin Rai, son of former registrar MK Rai. At present, a course MA in Hindu Studies is being conducted through Bharat Adhyayanshala. This year 10 students have taken admission to this course. A fee of Rs 9,490 is being charged from each student in a year. Three visiting faculty, two clerks and one outsourced employee have been kept for conducting the course. Visiting faculty is paid Rs 15,000 per month, clerks Rs 20,000 and outsourced employees Rs 10,000 per month.

When NSUI leader Giri reached out to question this course being run only to oblige the director, there was a fierce debate with director Rai. Giri said that the department has been opened only to oblige Rai. The department is spending more than its earnings. Such departments should be closed.

Proctor Dr Shailendra Sharma and Madhav Nagar police personnel also reached there on getting information about the ruckus in Bharat Study School. The debate between the two sides continued for a long time. Director Sachin Rai also appeared to be furious but refused to say anything about the matter. Rai said he was not authorised to make a statement. The course is being conducted in his department as per the rules. It is being said that in order to attract students, Bharat Adhyayanshala has claimed that it will start 9 PG, 8 Diploma and 2 Certificate courses from the next session.

The PG courses will be MA Jain Studies, MA Rigveda Studies, MA Samaveda Studies, MA Yajurveda Studies, MA Atharvaveda Studies, MA Buddhist Studies, MA Shaiva Studies, MA Vaishnava Studies and MA Sikh Studies. Similarly, Shiksha Sutras, Prakrit Language and Literature, Pali Language and Literature, Buddhism Heritage and Tourism, Buddhism in Modern Times, Digambar Jain Tradition, Svetambara Jain Tradition and Adi Shankaracharya Sanatan Yatra will be the diploma courses on offer. There has also been talking about starting certificate courses in Sindhi religious tradition and Gurmukhi script.