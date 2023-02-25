Ujjain: Lawyers to boycott judicial work till Feb 28

Members of Ujjain Bar Association stage dharna outside the DJ’s court in Ujjain on Friday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain Bar Association members abstained from doign any judicial work for the second day on Friday. The association in its executive meeting had unanimously decided not to do judicial work by abstaining from work from February 23 to 28. In the meeting president of the Association Ashok Yadav and secretary Prakash Choubey said that the directions given by the High Court to all district courts for speedy disposal of 25 listed cases in 62 days and similarly 100 cases identified and listed in 264 days are practically impractical.

There is tension among the advocates of Madhya Pradesh and due to this the judicial system is being adversely affected and the advocates are forced to work beyond the court time as well. In order to draw the attention of the High Court to these circumstances, in the National Lok Adalat held on February 11, 2023, the members of the Association refused to cooperate with the judicial officers.