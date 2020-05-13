Ujjain: Platoon commander shoots self with service revolver, was due to enter in wed lock on May 19

A platoon commander deployed at Ujjain ended his life on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday.

The administration has informed the family members. He committed suicide by shooting self with his service revolver at Vikramaditya Barrack, Police Lines, Naagjhiri.

According to ASP Rupesh Dwivedi, the platoon commander Deepak (31) son of late GM Vaidh was appointed as the commander of 15th SAF battalion. He was deployed at Ujjain to maintain law and order in wake of Covid-19 outbreak in the city. He belonged to Damoh district.

On Wednesday morning his colleagues who reached to wake him up, found him lying in a pool of blood. His service revolver was lying on the floor by his side. After being informed SP Manoj Kumar Singh also visited the venue.

As per his colleagues, he was going to be married on May 19 and he used to talk with his fiancée on phone. As per the call history of his mobile phone he last talked to his fiancée.

On the report of an ASI of the Vikramaditya Barrack of 15th battalion, the Madhav Nagar police have registered a case and launched a probe. Besides senior officials, FSL party also lifted clues related to the incident after visiting the spot.