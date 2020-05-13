Ujjain: More than half of Covid-19 patients belong to old city

The Covid-19 patients’ count is growing day by day of the city and it has reached to 269 till Wednesday morning. Of the patients identified so far more than half belong to the limits of Mahakal and Jiwajiganj police stations.

As per reports the cases from Mahakal police station area are 60 and from Jiwajiganj police station area are 75, so in this way 135 positive patients have come from only these 2 police stations’ area.

The city stands 3rd in the state in terms of positive cases and is still is in red zone.

According to ASP Amarendra Singh, 75 cases have come forth from Jansapura, KD Gate, Qumari Marg, Abdalpura, Nayapura and other areas under Jiwajiganj police station limits while from areas under Mahakal police station limits like Begumbag, Kot mohalla, Topkhana and others, 75 patients were tested positive for Covid-19.

17 containment areas, 31 deaths

As per reports the administration has made 12 containment areas under Jiwajiganj police station while 5 containment areas have been made under Mahakal police station limits. The death toll of Covid-19 patients is also worrisome, as 22 patients have died under the limits of Jiwajiganj police station area and 9 patients have died under the limits Mahakal police station area.