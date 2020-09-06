Ujjain: Pharmacy Teachers’ body demand salary for lockdown period

Ujjain: The pharmacy colleges’ teachers handed over a memorandum under the banner of Federation of Pharmacy Teachers to the Madhya Pradesh Pharmacy Council head Om Jain on Sunday for not paying their salaries for lockdown period.

The functionary of the federation Anil Choudhary informed that most of the professors were not paid full salary after month of March while in many institutions professors are being retrenched.

Jain taking the action in the matter assured the professors for redressal of their plaints. On this occasion Dharmehsh, Anees Sheikh, Pravin Khilwarkar, Prof Ankush, M Sharma were also present and student representative Prashant Sirondiya, Vijay Rathore, Pushpendra Singh and Pravin Nagdiya also submitted a memorandum to support the demands of the teachers.

Federation functionary Narendra Mandoriya informed that Pharmacy Federation is working for welfare of pharmacy teachers in many state across the country and it will stand by the teachers for their demands.