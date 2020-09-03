Ujjain: Teary eyed mayor pours her heart out on last day of tenure

Ujjain: On the last day of her tenure mayor Meena Jonwal became emotionally overwhelmed at the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) council meeting on Thursday (September 3).

She said after being a mayor for 5 years, she is sad that her term is coming to an end over and she is taking farewell from her loved ones. The mayor recalled and shared her good and bad experiences with the gathering.

Seeing that tears trickled down the cheeks of mayor, a Congress corporator Maya Trivedi came close to treasury benches and offered her cold water and encouraged her to continue pouring her heart out.

Trivedi told her that you (Jonwal) are only taking farewell from the post of mayor but you will be among us in the form of a good leader.

13 PROPOSALS OKAYED

In the last special meeting organised in the Council Hall, decisions were taken after deliberating over 13 cases as well as other proposals. Addressing the meeting, mayor Meena Jonwal said that in this tenure started since 2015, the development works of the city were carried out with the cooperation of all of the members. “We organised the successful Simhastha Fair-2016 with the help of all representatives, corporators, journalists and officers of the corporation, for which I am grateful to you all,” she said. “We have got the first place in the cleanliness survey due to the participation and cooperation and inspiration of all of us, for which I am thankful to you all. During this five-year tenure, we have done development works in Ujjain only with the cooperation, affection and respect of all of you,” she added. Corporation president Sonu Gehlot said that the five-year tenure was successfully accomplished with the cooperation of all the corporators which resulted into over-all development of the city. MIC members, zone committee presidents and corporatos expressed their views at the meeting.

EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TOWARDS FIELD EMPLOYEES

On completion of seventh term of Municipal Corporation Board, Mayor Jonwal reached all zone committee offices, fire brigade, municipal control room and met the employees. She thanked them for the work done from Simhastha Fair-2016 as well their cooperation during other activities.