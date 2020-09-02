Ujjain: ASI posted at traffic police commits suicide, body recovered by Madhav Nagar Police

Ujjain: The body of ASI posted at Traffic Police Station was recovered by Madhav Nagar Police from his house in Police Line in the morning. As per authorities, initial investigation shows it be a case of suicide. The body has been recovered and sent to the district hospital for postmortem. Pandey has always been in the limelight due to his style of functioning. Pandey was line attached a few years ago for rippling revolver on the road.

TI Premanarayan Sharma said that the control room was informed from the police line that ASI Yogesh Pandey's body was found in his house. They said that ASI Pandey is having mouth foam, which indicated towards committing suicide by consuming poisonous substance. Further disclosure will be after the postmortem is done.

Pandey was survived by his wife, who used to remains ill and lives with her daughter in Mahananda Nagar while Pandey used to live in a police line house. The probe is on as to why did Pandey took such fatal step.