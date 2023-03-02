e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Peace Committee discusses arrangements in view of festive season

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 07:33 AM IST
article-image
A meeting of the Peace Committee in progress in Ujjain on Wednesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Peace Committee was organised in the Police Control Room here on Wednesday evening in the presence of collector Kumar Purushottam, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, other senior officials, prominent peoples’ representatives and social workers.

In the meeting, the collector said that according to the tradition of the city, festivals will be celebrated together. He said that considering what can be done better about traffic, there is a need to prepare an integrated traffic plan for the city. Action will be taken soon in this direction. If any law and order problem arises anywhere during the festivals, the matter should be brought to the notice of senior administrative and police officers. He said that useful suggestions came in the peace committee meeting, which will be implemented.

In the meeting, the SP said that festivals like Holi, Rang Panchami, Chaitra Navratri and Sab-e-Barat and Ramzan are coming. Peace committee meetings will be organised at all police station levels. The executive magistrate will also be present in these. Festivals will be celebrated peacefully by planning at the police station level.

article-image

