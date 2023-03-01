Ujjain: Man dies in suspected mobile phone battery explosion

Representative Image

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): A 68-year-old man was found dead with his face and other upper body parts severely damaged in a suspected case of explosion of a mobile phone battery in Barnagar tehsil of Ujjain district, here on late Monday.

The incident took place in Barnagar town, about 50 km from the district headquarters, and forensic experts were conducting a probe into it. The deceased, identified as Dayaram Barod, was scheduled to accompany his friend to some place. But when Barod did not pick up the phone, his friend went to his house and found him dead with the upper body parts severely damaged and lying scattered, allegedly due to the explosion of a mobile phone battery, Barnagar police station in-charge Manish Mishra said.

The mobile phone pieces were also found near the body, he said. No other explosive material was found in the house, the official said. Forensic experts were conducting an investigation into the incident from all aspects. They were also trying to find out if the incident occurred due to a high-tension electricity line passing near the house, he said. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.

