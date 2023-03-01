Indore: Health department finds 376 with cervical cancer

Image credit: Google

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials have found as many as 376 women positive during the screening for cervical cancer, in the last two months.

These women had gone through a visual inspection of acetic acid (VIA) test during the camps organised by the department in the last two months, i.e. January and February.

According to district health officer Dr Purnima Gadaria, as per the direction of the National Health Mission, they ran a campaign for early detection of cervical cancer in women, which is one of the major reasons for cancer deaths in women.

"During the screening camps organised at 37 facilities across the district, 14,103 women were screened and they underwent VIA test. Out of these, 493 women were found positive but in further investigation, 176 were found false positive," Dr Gadaria said.

She added the positive VIA test indicates that the woman may have cervical cancer.

"Out of the positive patients, as many as 236 have taken treatment through thermal ablation theory. Similarly, 20-22 patients had gone through the removal of uterus while the remaining are going through cancer treatment," the DHO said.

All those women found with early signs of cervical cancer are treated at four facilities in the district where ablation treatment is available including Government PC Sethi Hospital, Civil Hospital Mhow, and at health centres in Depalpur and Sanwer.

"We will continue to screen women for cervical cancer as we have about 98 trained staff. The screening will help in saving lives of women by early detection of the disease," Dr Gadaria said.