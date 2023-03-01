Indore: Police Management for India-Australia Test

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police will deploy over 1000 police personnel during the India-Australia Test match which will be held at Holkar Stadium from Wednesday. To avoid inconvenience to shopkeepers along the stadium, police will only block one lane of the road and one lane will be set free for traffic.

The Test match will be played in the city between March 1 and March 5.

DCP Traffic Maheshchandra Jain said since the Test will be played for five days we shall ensure that businesses on MG Road and Race Course Road shall not be impacted.

Police teams also visited the malls in the city on Tuesday with the dog squad to ensure security.

Lessons learnt

Last time during the ODI match, two policemen fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Apart from this, the fire brigade will also be stationed there.

Stadium entrance

*Visitors coming from Hukumchand Ghantaghar and Pancham Ki

Phel will enter from Zanjeerwala Square. Visitors coming from

the Lantern Square side can walk to the stadium.

*Entry only for pass holders. Entry of any vehicle except pass holder vehicles will be restricted towards the stadium.

*Vehicles with parking passes will enter Vivekananda School and

Basketball Complex from Hukumchand Ghantaghar side.

*Vehicles having parking pass will enter from Lantern Square/Yashwant Club Road inside and outside the stadium, ITC and Abhay Prashal

*Parking arrangements for vehicles without passes have been made in the fields of Bal Vinay Mandir School, SGSITS and Pancham. First-come-first-occupancy will be allowed till there’s space.

Restricted Route

*The road from Lantern Square towards Zanjeerwala Square will be closed from 6.00 am to 10.00 am and from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm, except for pass holder vehicles/emergency vehicles movement will only be permitted.

*Entry of loading vehicles will be completely prohibited in the belt of MG Road and Race Course Road, Bhandari Bridge, and Rajkumar Bridge.

*Except city bus and pass holder vehicles, all other types of passenger vehicles will be diverted from Regal Square towards Madhumilan Square as per requirement, only magic vans/auto rickshaws will be allowed in case of senior citizens and divyang jans.

*Traffic from Regal Square towards MG Road, High Court/Palasia can go through Madhumilan Square. *Only city buses and emergency vehicles (ambulance and fire brigade) can opt for this route.

*Traffic coming from Vijay Nagar towards Marimata can go to Marimata via LIG Square via Patnipura Square, Pardeshipura, Subhash Nagar, Kulkarni Bhatta Bridge.

General public is requested to avoid using the following routes

*Palasia to Hukumchand Ghantaghar, High Court and Regal Square

Malwa mill to Lantern Square (High Court Marg)

Road from Geeta Bhavan to Hukumchand Ghantaghar.

*Route from Malwa mill to Zanjeerwala Square

Parking Lot

● Yashwant Club Parking (only for pass holders)

● Abhay Prashal and ITC parking (only for pass holders)

● Basketball Complex Parking (only for pass holders)

● Vivekananda School Parking (only for pass holders)

● Bal Vinay Mandir School Parking (first come and park)

● SGSITS Campus Parking (first come and park)

● Parking at ground at Pancham Ki Phel (first come and park)