IND vs AUS, BGT 2023: After two big losses, trial by spin awaits Australia in Indore

Just after Australia took a breather after badly losing the first two matches of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, they will be facing an indomitable Indian team at Indore from 1st March. The pitch at the venue is again expected to spin and spin sharp.

Since Australian batters have looked clueless against top-class Indian spinners, Indore Test might be no different. The combination of black and red soil at the Holkar Cricket Stadium would be trickier. So, will there be some fight from Australia or another cakewalk win for India?

What to expect from both teams?

India is on the right path, having a 2-0 lead in the series. With an eye on Test Championship final, the Rohit Sharma-led side will try to make it 3-0. They wouldn’t be required to do anything extraordinary. Sticking to what they have done in the first two matches will be enough.

On the other hand, Australia has a lot to improve. Their batting has been a major concern. Almost no batter has shown authority. Although bowling has been comparatively better, a few things could be worked on there too.

Any changes expected?

Both Chris Green and Mitchell Starc are finally fit and could make a cut in the Australia’s playing XI in the 3rd Test. While Green will provide depth in both batting and bowling, Starc will add the variety in Aussie bowling attack.

Kl Rahul or Shubman Gill? This is the only selection question for India ahead of the 3rd game. But with skipper Rohit Sharma saying, “Being vice-captain or otherwise doesn’t tell you anything. At that point in time he was the vice captain. His removal as vice captain doesn’t indicate anything,” on if Kl Rahul will pave the way to Shubman in the playing XI. It, in a way, suggests Kl might continue to play.

Bottom Line

In the first two Tests, it has been India dominating in all the departments and given how Australia is positioned at the time, it might remain that way in the Indore Test as well. Spinners also will be in the game from day one.