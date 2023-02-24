IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins to miss third Test in Indore due to mother's illness, Steve Smith to captain side

Steve Smith will assume the captain's responsibilities for the third Test in Indore after Cricket Australia announced Pat Cummins would miss the third Test in Indore next week owing to his mother's illness.

Following the humbling loss in the second Test at Delhi, Cummins took a flight back to Sydney, citing in a statement that his mother was ill and in palliative care.

It had been hoped that the pacer would return in time for the third Test with more than a nine-day break after the Test concluded in just three days. They are leaving the door open for him to return for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday that Cummins would miss the Indore Test. Smith could end up captaining in both the remaining matches if Cummins doesn't return for the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

"I have decided against returning to India at this time," said Cummins. "I feel I am best being here with my family.

"I appreciate the overwhelming support I have received from Cricket Australia and my teammates. Thanks for your understanding."

It will be the third time Smith has led the Test side since his reinstatement as vice-captain in late 2021 when Cummins took over from Tim Paine. Smith has filled in as skipper for two Tests that Cummins has been unavailable for - both of which have been in Adelaide over the past two summers.

