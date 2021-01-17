Ujjain: Patel & Satsangi get Malwa Siddha Award

Ujjain: On death anniversary of veteran Malwi artist Siddeshwar Sen, dignitaries related to folk and arts were honoured. Malvi poet, litterateur and artist, Narhari Patel and senior Tabla player Champa Lalji Satsangi were honoured with the ‘Malwa Siddha Award’ at the felicitation ceremony organised by Siddeshwar Sen Maach Kala Kendra.

Well-known comedian and Golmaal actor Mukesh Tiwari (also known as Vasooli Bhai), writer Dr Shiv Chaurasia, retired official of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India Dr Neelkant Kulsange were present. MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyaya and renowned Katha narrator Dr Chinkeshwari, son of Naveen Pandya also paid their respect to the virtual machine king.

Aniket Premkumar Sen, president of Siddeshwar Sen Maach Kala Kendra, said that on the occasion of the death anniversary of Siddeshwar Sen every year, dignitaries are honoured in the fields of folk arts and literature. He said that this institution is committed to preserving tradition as well as fostering it. The programma was telecasted live on different channels. Also, virtual programmes were run on various social media platforms. Institution’s vice- president Ram Gopal Bhati thanked the guests for the successful event.