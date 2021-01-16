Ujjain: Dr Pradhan chosen for Akshar Aditya Award

Ujjain: Dr Harish Pradhan has been chosen for the prestigious Akshar Aditya Award, 2020. The Regional Working Committee of Madhya Pradesh Authors’ Association took the decision recently.

Pradhan will be honored along with other respected litterateurs at the annual function at Manas Bhawan Shyamala Hills on 21 February 2021. Dr Shiv Chaurasia will be awarded the ‘Malviya’ award whereas; Professor Rafiq Nagauri will be conferred the ‘Gazal’ award.

Pradhan is the founder and ex-president of Madhya Pradesh Writers Association Ujjain unit, ex-principal of Madhav College, Ujjain, and a senior poet/writer and journalist.

He has written and read poems alongside senior poets like Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Gopaldas Neeraj, Mahadevi Verma, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, and Balkavi Bairagi on various national conferences and poetry forums.

BBC London and Birmingham, Mauritius, Nairobi (Kenya), and many distinguished institutions have broadcasted his work. His poetries have been read for the last six decades from the stations of All India Radio and Doordarshan in Delhi, Mumbai Kashmir, Lucknow, Indore, Bhopal, Raipur, and many more.

He has represented India in national and international conferences on various subjects like economics, education, literature, and business. More than 10 books have been published under his name on diverse subjects. Has made educational trips in many cities of the country and abroad and has written detailed accounts.