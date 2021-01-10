Ujjain: Pariticipants flout Covid-19 protocol during Sair-sapata

Ujjain: Participants flouted social distancing norms at the weekly Sunday excursion (Sair-Sapata) organised on Mangalnath Road.

This initiative aims to promote traditional games and morning walk among children, women and elderly. However, the number of Covid-19 cases is surging in the city along with Indore that reported a case of the second strain of the virus thus increasing the current toll of patients to 5,012 in Ujjain itself. The organisers seemed to have undermined the gravity of the situation.

A large crowd which gathered around the stage without wearing masks, to witness the programmes could jeopardize the health of susceptible individuals and could put many lives at risk. Even a single person carrying the virus would infect numerous others. This would only add up to the already dreadful situation.