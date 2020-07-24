Ujjain: 320 people lodged in temporary prison for violating lockdown norms

Ujjain: Acting on the instructions of Collector and District Magistrate Ashish Singh, today over 320 people were lodged in temporary prison for not wearing masks and not practicing social distancing in Ujjain Municipal Corporation border area. They have been detained in the temporary jail at Dewasgate.

The violators were rushed to the temporary jail by various corona squad teams and police officers.

The violators were kept there for two to three hours and were provided with paid masks by the National Livelihood Mission and sworn by ADM, ASP police officers that they would wear masks to protect themselves from corona infection in future and follow social distancing. They also pledged to inspire other people of the society to follow the rules.

It is noteworthy that in order to prevent corona infection, the Collector has issued an order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure 1973, making it mandatory for all residents of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation border area to wear masks or gamccha when they step out of their homes. Similarly, all individuals and traders have been made compulsory to follow social distancing at places like houses, colonies, hot markets etc.