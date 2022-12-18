Ujjain: Parichay Sammelan of marriageable youths of Agrawal Samaj begins

Girls present on dais during the Parichay Sammelan of Agrawal Samaj in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The fifth free Agrawal Yuvak Yuvati Antarrashtriya Parichay Sammelan of Agrawal Samaj by Agrawal Biodata Bank Ujjain started on Saturday. On the first day, more than 60 young men and women introduced themselves on the stage and were rewarded by the organisation. Their parents were also rewarded through a lucky draw. On the second day, Sunday, the number of people taking part is expected to double.

Organisation president Shailendra Mittal said that the Prichay Sammelan is being organised at Mittal Resort, Nanakheda, Indore Road. Entries of about 1,000 young men and women have been received from the country and abroad for this conference. The publication of an attractive Parichay booklet of the entries of young men and women will also take place in the Parichay Sammelan.