e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Parichay Sammelan of marriageable youths of Agrawal Samaj begins

Ujjain: Parichay Sammelan of marriageable youths of Agrawal Samaj begins

Organisation president Shailendra Mittal said that the Prichay Sammelan is being organised at Mittal Resort, Nanakheda, Indore Road

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 01:16 AM IST
article-image
Girls present on dais during the Parichay Sammelan of Agrawal Samaj in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The fifth free Agrawal Yuvak Yuvati Antarrashtriya Parichay Sammelan of Agrawal Samaj by Agrawal Biodata Bank Ujjain started on Saturday. On the first day, more than 60 young men and women introduced themselves on the stage and were rewarded by the organisation. Their parents were also rewarded through a lucky draw. On the second day, Sunday, the number of people taking part is expected to double.

Organisation president Shailendra Mittal said that the Prichay Sammelan is being organised at Mittal Resort, Nanakheda, Indore Road. Entries of about 1,000 young men and women have been received from the country and abroad for this conference. The publication of an attractive Parichay booklet of the entries of young men and women will also take place in the Parichay Sammelan.

Read Also
Ujjain: Mohan Yadav, Firojia burn Bhutto's effigy in presence of BJP workers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Parichay Sammelan of marriageable youths of Agrawal Samaj begins

Ujjain: Parichay Sammelan of marriageable youths of Agrawal Samaj begins

Ujjain: Vijayvargiya Vaishya Mahasabha’s national executive committee meeting today

Ujjain: Vijayvargiya Vaishya Mahasabha’s national executive committee meeting today

Ujjain: Over 150 CA students participate in talent hunt competition

Ujjain: Over 150 CA students participate in talent hunt competition

Ujjain: Need to reform electoral system to save demorcary, says former MLA Dr Sunilam

Ujjain: Need to reform electoral system to save demorcary, says former MLA Dr Sunilam

Ujjain: Gram Patels serve ultimatum to government to decide their future 

Ujjain: Gram Patels serve ultimatum to government to decide their future 