e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Over 150 CA students participate in talent hunt competition

Ujjain: Over 150 CA students participate in talent hunt competition

Theatre artiste Girijesh Vyas, educationist Nitin David and CA Anubhav Pradhan were the judges of the drama competition

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Winners of different competitions along with guests, judges and hosts pose for group photograph | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ICAI regional level talent hunt (drama and essay) competition was organised at the Ujjain CA branch in which more than 150 CA students from 25 branches of Central India participated.

The Ujjain branch’s chairperson Rashi Jain said that the Ujjain branch got this opportunity for the first time in 17 years. Secretary of Central India region Lokesh Maheshwari (Kota) and regional council Member Sharad Jain (Ujjain) participated in the programme as guests. Bhavesh Nerkar said that 18 teams participated in the play, out of which the Jaipur branch team was the winner and Siddesh Thakur, Bhopal attained the first position, Misbah Khanam of Kanpur secured the second position and Insia Bano Saifi of Bhopal secured the third position out of more than 50 children in the essay competition. The winners will now participate in the national-level competition organised in Delhi. 

Theatre artiste Girijesh Vyas, educationist Nitin David and CA Anubhav Pradhan were the judges of the drama competition. Kamini Meharwal, Dr Rajshree Seth and Dr Suyash Jhanwar director of Prashanti Institute were the judges of the essay writing competition. The guests were honoured by Akrit Jain and Sanjay Agarwal proposed the vote of thanks.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation team goes to remove kiosk, faces opposition
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Parichay Sammelan of marriageable youths of Agrawal Samaj begins

Ujjain: Parichay Sammelan of marriageable youths of Agrawal Samaj begins

Ujjain: Vijayvargiya Vaishya Mahasabha’s national executive committee meeting today

Ujjain: Vijayvargiya Vaishya Mahasabha’s national executive committee meeting today

Ujjain: Over 150 CA students participate in talent hunt competition

Ujjain: Over 150 CA students participate in talent hunt competition

Ujjain: Need to reform electoral system to save demorcary, says former MLA Dr Sunilam

Ujjain: Need to reform electoral system to save demorcary, says former MLA Dr Sunilam

Ujjain: Gram Patels serve ultimatum to government to decide their future 

Ujjain: Gram Patels serve ultimatum to government to decide their future 