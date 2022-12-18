Ujjain: Over 150 CA students participate in talent hunt competition

Winners of different competitions along with guests, judges and hosts pose for group photograph | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ICAI regional level talent hunt (drama and essay) competition was organised at the Ujjain CA branch in which more than 150 CA students from 25 branches of Central India participated.

The Ujjain branch’s chairperson Rashi Jain said that the Ujjain branch got this opportunity for the first time in 17 years. Secretary of Central India region Lokesh Maheshwari (Kota) and regional council Member Sharad Jain (Ujjain) participated in the programme as guests. Bhavesh Nerkar said that 18 teams participated in the play, out of which the Jaipur branch team was the winner and Siddesh Thakur, Bhopal attained the first position, Misbah Khanam of Kanpur secured the second position and Insia Bano Saifi of Bhopal secured the third position out of more than 50 children in the essay competition. The winners will now participate in the national-level competition organised in Delhi.

Theatre artiste Girijesh Vyas, educationist Nitin David and CA Anubhav Pradhan were the judges of the drama competition. Kamini Meharwal, Dr Rajshree Seth and Dr Suyash Jhanwar director of Prashanti Institute were the judges of the essay writing competition. The guests were honoured by Akrit Jain and Sanjay Agarwal proposed the vote of thanks.