Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation teams goes to remove kiosk, faces opposition

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The staff of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC), that went to remove the Gumti (kiosk) in front of Govardhan Sagar located in the Budhwaria area on Saturday, had to face strong opposition from the shop operator. Alleging favouritism, the operator asked why is he being targeted. Vishnu Prasad Kaushal sells worship material near Sheetla Mata Temple. For this, he has put up a gumti.

When the removal gang of UMC reached the spot to remove the gumti on Saturday afternoon, there was a dispute. Kaushal’s family stood in front of the UMC personnel and started protesting. The kiosk operator said that the UMC has removed the gumti twice before.

For the last 20 years, he has been selling articles of worship. Gumti is located on the side of the temple, due to which the traffic is not obstructed, yet the UMC staff is taking action. There are encroachments of kiosks and stalls in the entire area. However, the employees of the UMC said that there is an order from the authorities, so the gumti will have to be removed.