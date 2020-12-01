Ujjain: Our crop was razed as we did not pay Rs 5 Lakh bribe, alleges farmers

Ujjain: The action of Ghattia revenue staff in presence of huge police force recently to vacate the so-called illegal possession of 116 bigha government land has triggered a row here on Tuesday.

Making their stand clear the farmers alleged that Supreme Court in its order, on the basis of which the administration justified its action, neither mentioned that the land should be occupied nor did it mention the survey number of the land. The Supreme Court in its judgement has said that the civil court has no right to hear the Ceiling Act, they argued.

To make their stand clear, land owners Ramesh, Vikram Singh, Sanjay Singh and Hakam Singh addressed media persons at a press conference. They alleged that the said land was purchased by Kaveri Bai in 1971 by a registered sales deed.

In 1984, land was divided between brothers and the whole land records also contain the names of all persons. They said that the administration is claiming its ownership right on the land-in-question on the basis of a government order issued in 1976 but there is no mention of the survey number in it. The district administration has taken unilateral action to take possession of the land in favour of state government, they alleged.

The affected farmers further stated that patwari Sanjay Sharma had taken Rs 2 lakh for not taking action in the past. Later, he demanded Rs 5 lakh and the patwari and Tehsildar took the said action when they their demand was not met. Even the standing crop on the said land was destroyed. They clarified that they did not made any illegal possession of the said land and since it is their ancestral land, they would continue to fight for justice.