Ujjain: With 19 new patients, Corona tally is now 4243

Ujjain: With 19 more people testing positive, the number of Corona patients in the district reached 4,243 on Sunday. They included two students and one labourer, factory worker, government teacher, health worker, LDC, businessman and Ujjain Municipal Corporation employee each. With no death being reported during the day, toll remained 99.

As per medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 827 sample reports received, 19, including 13 from Ujjain city, three from Nagda and one each from Mahidpur, Tarana and Barnagar tested positive. All the patients, including five women are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted in different hospitals or home quarantined.

Overall 282 patients, 112 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 1,35,814 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 20 more patients discharged on the day, the number of discharged patients has gone up to 3,862.