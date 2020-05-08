Ujjain: Number of Covid-19 patients breaches 200 mark

The number of Covid-19 positive patients in the city breached the two hundred mark and the tally reached 201 as per the Thursday’s corona bulletin.

A 50-year-old man of Khudiram Bose Marg has reportedly died of Covid-19 infection. While three new patients: one 24-year-old of Patni Bazaar, a 20-year-old-youth and 55-year-old man from Mehidpur have tested positive for the dreaded virus. As per Dr HP Sonaniya, reports of 136 samples were received on Thursday in which 133 samples have tested negative while 3 have tested positive.

As per the Corona bulletin released on Thursday morning 3,755 samples were taken so far and reports of 3,681 samples have been received. With 3,039 negative samples 201 samples were tested positive so far while 362 samples were rejected by the laboratory authorities on some technical ground. The city recorded 1 more death due to Covid-19 as per Thursday bulletin consequently death count soared to 43 while 50 patients were discharged after beating the pandemic.

3 NEW CONTAINMENT AREAS DECLARED

The district administration declared 3 new containment areas in the city after finding positive cases from the areas. As per reports the administration has declared Laxmi Nagar, Nayapura, Bajrang Nagar, Jagdish Gali and Mohan Nagar as containment areas and divided these colonies in 3 zones.