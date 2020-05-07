Ujjain: Congress demands resignation of BJP MLA Paras Jain, judicial probe in corporator Mujaffer Hussain’s coronavirus death

District Congress Committee convened an emergency meeting at party’s office in Ksheer Sagar on Wednesday.

The party members demanded resignation of MLA Paras Jain over the rising cases, death toll and prevailing mismanagement in RD Gardi Medical College amid Covid-19 outbreak in the city. The party members also demanded judicial probe in the corporator Mujaffer Hussain’s death due to Covid-19 infection.

The meeting was presided over by district Congress head Mahesh Soni. Party members balmed the BJP leaders for nepotism in the fight against coronavirus and held them responsible for deaths of Covid-19 patients.

Congress leaders also opposed per month aid of Rs 4 crore to the RDGMC and termed it as a means to favour the managing body of the college. The party also alleged poor quality treatment being provided to the patients. The party also raised question for not registering FIR against RDGMC’s director Dr Mahadik for irregularities. The party members also raised question for not providing eatables and ration in containment areas by the administration.

The party members warned administration of launching a protest and unfurling black flags at their homes, if the conditions are not improved within 3 days. The meeting was attended by senior leader Dr Batuk Shankar Joshi, Azad Yadav, Chetan Yadav, Lalchand Bharti, Sunil Kachhway, Ravi Rai and other party members.