Ujjian: Congress stages protest over worsening condition of RDGMC, demands FIR against Dr Mahadik

Ujjain: District Congress staged protest on Monday over worsening condition of health services in RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC) and handed over a memorandum to collector Shashank Mishra. The party members warned the administration of big agitation if the necessary actions are not taken in the matter.

The party leaders told that pandemic is taking gradually the region in its grip while no proper health care facilities and sufficient doctors with experienced paramedical have been provided to ill managed RD Gardi Medical College and government Madhav Nagar Hospital which are dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

The party also alleged the administration of working under influence of ruling BJP because so far FIR was not registered against Dr VK Mahadik who stealthy got his Covid-19 positive elder brother treated in Charitable Hospital subsequently 16 staffers of the hospital got infected.

Media in-charge Vivek Soni informed that under leader ship of senior leader Dr Batuk Shankar Joshi, district Congress head Mahesh Soni and rural head Kamal Patel the protest was staged and the memorandum was handed over to the collector. On this occasion former Member of Parliament Satyanarayan Pawar state secretary Chetan Yadav and other members were present.

FIR AGAINST 10 PROTESTERS

Meanwhile, acting on the report of executive magistrate Pragya Geete the Central Kotwali police registered a case under Section 188 (34) of IPC against 10 Congress leaders who staged demonstration near Ksheer Sagar Stadium while flouting the provisions of Section 144 of Cr P C clamped in view of Corona epidemic.

Those who were booked by the police included Mahesh Soni, Kamal Patel, Batuk Shankar Joshi, Lalchand Bharti, Chetan Yadav, Vivek Soni, Mahesh Sugandhi, Iqbal Khan, Anan Meena and Shiv Lashkari.

CONG LEADERS ALLEGE ADMINISTRATION OF FAULTY STRATEGIES

Acting Congress president Ravi Rai and state secretary Maqsood Ali condemned administration for its failure and faulty strategies in coping with sluggish healthcare services of the city and rising mortality rate of Covid-19 patients.

The leaders demanded high level review meeting in the matter to take the note of RDGMC and Madhav Nagar Hospital’s poor medical services as well as miserable status of basic healthcare facilities at quarantine centers across the city.