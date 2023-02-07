Ujjain: NSS volunteers extended full support during painting contest

The NSS volunteers from Government Madhav Nagar School of Excellence pose for a group photograph during the ‘On-the-Spot’ painting competition organised by the Free Press in Ujjain on Sunday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The National Students Service (NSS) volunteers rendered commendable work during the 12th ‘On-the-Spot’ painting competition, which was organised by the Free Press at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises, Kothi Road, here on Sunday. The NSS volunteers of Government Madhav Nagar School of Excellence under the direction of principal Sanjay Trivedi, NSS officers Rajesh Gandhara and Ajay Shrivastava extended their services during the entire event which continued for more than three hours.

More than 3,000 students of CBSE, ICSE and MP Board schools from across the city along with more than 600 parents were present in the competition. The names of NSS volunteers who actively played a role in the successful hosting of the event include Aman Dhakad, Vikas Malviya, Mukul Garva, Vishal Malviya, Neeraj Suryavanshi, Piyush Gothwal, Aditya Soni, Ramprasad Yadav, Ayush Mourya, Ashish Parmar, Suyash Sindal, Murli Chouhan, Gautam Rathod and Brajraj Singh Panwar.

