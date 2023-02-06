Ujjain: Idol consecration ceremony ends at Abhyudaypuram

The silver gate of the temple being opened through silver keys at Jain Abhudaypuram Gurukul in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 23-day Pran Pratishtha Mahamahotsav at Shri Abhyudayapuram Jain Gurukul came to an end here on Sunday.

The silver lock on the main temple gate was inaugurated by opening it with a silver key at 6:30 am. Along with this, the gate of Guru Abhyudaya Temple built on the premises was also inaugurated. As soon as the festival ended, the Sadhu and Sadhvi Mandals, who reached here after walking from different areas, began the Vihar. On Tuesday, five Acharya Gana will come to the city for the annual flag hoisting programme to be held at Kharakuan Pedhi Temple.

Anil Kumar, Rahul, and Akash Shekhawat along with their family took advantage of the inauguration of the main temple on the last day of Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav. The Bagmal Gandhi Sewalaya family took advantage of the inauguration of the Guru Abhyudaya temple built in the pilgrimage complex. After this, seventy-piercing worship was done in the temple according to rules and regulations. The legislation was completed by Jayesh Bhai and lawyer Brijesh Shrimal. According to the trust secretary Subhash Dugad and media in-charge Rahul Kataria, the doors were inaugurated in the morning.

