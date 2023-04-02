Ujjain: NSA Ajit Doval offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple

ANI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Sunday, an official said.

Doval arrived at the temple around 3.50 am and performed 'Bhasmarti' and 'Jal Abhishek' amid heavy security cover in and around the premises, a police officer told PTI over phone.

The NSA left the temple at around 6.30 am, he said.

This is the second consecutive day that Doval worshipped at the famous Lord Shiva temple. He had paid a visit to the shrine at around 7 pm on Saturday.

The NSA had arrived in Ujjain from Bhopal after attending the Combined Commanders' Conference in the state capital.

Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country and sees a heavy footfall of devotees.

