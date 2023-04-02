Ujjain: NSA Doval pays obeisance to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam

NSA Ajit Doval coming out from the sanctum-sanctorum after paying obeisance to Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Adviser (NSA) and retired IPS officer Ajit Doval paid a visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple here on Saturday. He reached here by road from Bhopal where he and PM Modi participated in the valedictory session of combined commanders’ conference. After reaching here at around 7 pm, Doval went to the Mahakaleshwar Temple to pay obeisance to the presiding deity. He is scheduled to attend the bhasma aarti in the temple on the wee hours of Sunday and will then proceed to Indore from where he would fly back to Delhi.

Tight security arrangements were made during his visit and no one was allowed to enter the Circuit House on Dewas Road where he was supposed to take a night halt. Senior administrative and police officials were present.