Ujjain: Bhoomi pujan held for construction of 100-bed ward in district hospital

Guests perform bhoomi-pujan for the construction of 100-bed ward in district hospital premises in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bhoomi pujan was performed for the construction work of 100-bed ward in the district hospital premises here on Thursday. Under the public health and family welfare department, the ward will be constructed by PWD’s PIU at a cost of Rs 750 lakh.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav was the chief guest of the programme which was presided over by MP Anil Firojia. Ujjain North MLA Paras Jain, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, BJP presidents Vivek Joshi (urban) and Bahadur Singh Bormundla (rural) were present as special guests.

Jatin Chudawat of PWD’s PIU said that under the National Health Mission scheme of Government of India, a 100-bed ward will be constructed in the district hospital premises within a year. The area of the proposed building will be 2787.32 square metre. On the ground floor of the building, two 12-bed buildings and one four-bed building for private treatment and two private rooms will be constructed.

Similarly, on the first floor, two buildings of 12-bed and one building of four-bed, two private rooms will be made for private medical treatment. On the second floor, two buildings of 12-bed each and one building of four beds will be made for private treatment and two private rooms. On the third floor two buildings of 12 beds will be made for medical treatment.

The programme was inaugurated by the guests by offering flowers in front of the picture of Bharat Mata. Welcome speech was given by civil surgeon-cum-chief hospital superintendent Dr PN Verma. Dr Bhojraj Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.