Madhya Pradesh: Mentally unstable person stabs wife, daughter to death in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man stabbed his wife and minor daughter to death in Tankaria village of Narwar police station area here on Wednesday morning. After committing the crime, the accused also injured himself with a knife. He was brought to the District Hospital for treatment from where he was referred to Indore as his condition became critical.

ASP Vinod Kumar Meena said that Omkarlal Narvariya, a resident of village Tankaria, had a dispute with his wife Tarabai (45) on Tuesday night, which became so uncontrollable that Omkarlal stabbed Tarabai with a knife. During this, when his daughter Raveena came to save Tarabai, Omkarlal attacked her also. When Tarabai and Raveena were killed, Omkar stabbed himself.

On coming to know about the incident in the morning, along with bringing the dead to the hospital for post-mortem, injured Omkar was also brought to the District Hospital. Owing to his critical condition, he has been referred to Indore. Additional SP Vinod Kumar Meena said that investigation is going on in this matter. Only after that, reasons for the murder would be known.

Suresh Chandra, brother of deceased Tarabai, alleged that his sister and niece were lynched for land. Omkarlal is not mentally unstable. At the behest of his brother and sister, he constantly wanted to throw my sister Tarabai and niece Raveena out of the house, but when they did not listen to him, they were stabbed to death, he said.