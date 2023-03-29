 Madhya Pradesh: Fire at plastic scrap factory on Indore-Ujjain road
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Fire at plastic scrap factory on Indore-Ujjain road

Madhya Pradesh: Fire at plastic scrap factory on Indore-Ujjain road

No casualty was reported till the filing of this copy.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a plastic scrap factory near Sanwer village on Indore-Ujjain road, on Wednesday. No casualty was reported till the filing of this copy.

Locals informed the fire department, and till then people tried to extinguish the fire at their own level. As many as ten fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Further details awaited

Notably, this is the second major fire accident of the day reported in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, in the morning a multi-storey hotel in Indore caught fire. As many as 40 trapped people including guests and staff were rescued.

Read Also
Indore: Fire breaks out at a multi-storey hotel, 40 trapped guests rescued
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Fire at plastic scrap factory on Indore-Ujjain road

Madhya Pradesh: Fire at plastic scrap factory on Indore-Ujjain road

Indore: Fire breaks out at a multi-storey hotel, 40 trapped guests rescued

Indore: Fire breaks out at a multi-storey hotel, 40 trapped guests rescued

Indore: Much-awaited PSC-2020 interviews from April 27

Indore: Much-awaited PSC-2020 interviews from April 27

Indore: Even in death, Father Varghese shows path to religious harmony

Indore: Even in death, Father Varghese shows path to religious harmony

Indore: Man orders Rs 96K gaming laptop, gets just the manual

Indore: Man orders Rs 96K gaming laptop, gets just the manual