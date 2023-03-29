Madhya Pradesh: Fire at plastic scrap factory on Indore-Ujjain road

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a plastic scrap factory near Sanwer village on Indore-Ujjain road, on Wednesday. No casualty was reported till the filing of this copy.
Locals informed the fire department, and till then people tried to extinguish the fire at their own level. As many as ten fire tenders rushed to the spot.
Further details awaited
Notably, this is the second major fire accident of the day reported in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, in the morning a multi-storey hotel in Indore caught fire. As many as 40 trapped people including guests and staff were rescued.
