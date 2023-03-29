Indore: Fire breaks out at Papaya Tree Hotel, rescue operation on

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic incident on Wednesday morning, a massive fire broke out at the Papaya Tree Hotel in Indore's Rau area. The blaze reportedly started in the early hours of the morning and quickly spread throughout the hotel, causing panic and chaos among the guests and staff.

Around 25 people who were present inside the hotel at the time of the incident were successfully rescued with the help of a crane.

The local fire department was called to the scene immediately, and they worked tirelessly to put out the blaze.

Some of the guests were reported to have suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, and investigations are currently underway. No casualty was reported till the filing of this report.

More information is awaited....