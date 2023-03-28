Indore: Four months on, DAVV exam controller Thakur wants to quit

FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Barely four months after assuming charge as exam controller at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Prof SS Thakur, has written to vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain about his wish to quit the job and go back to Atal Behari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College, commonly known as GACC.

In his application to the VC, Thakur has said that he wants to step down as exam controller and sought a favourable recommendation from her side to the Department of Higher Education which had sent him on deputation to DAVV.

Thakur confirmed the development to Free Press but he did not disclose the reason for his move.

“I have submitted an application to the VC wishing to step down as exam controller. I am hopeful that my wish will be granted by the DHE and I will be relieved at the earliest,” he said.

After inviting applications from interested candidates, DHE appointed Thakur as exam controller at DAVV. His deputation orders were released in October but Thakur did not join for nearly 50 days, giving one or the other excuse.

In December, he took charge as exam controller but expressed his discontentment as he was not being given Rs 10,000 grade.

He was reportedly cross with the DAVV administration over the issue. Later some other issues, especially from the administrative side, also offended him.

After the convocation got over, Thakur decided to hang up his boots and wrote the application to the VC.

The VC confirmed that she had received Thakur’s application which she forwarded to commissioner (higher education). Making Thakur the exam controller at DAVV was done following an order by DHE, so the right to decide on his fate rests with the department.

“Thakur wanted me to write to DHE to accept his resignation, which I did not do as we need him here at DAVV. He was unhappy over not being given Rs 10,000 grade. I can understand his pain, but procedural delays sometimes stretch longer than we anticipate,” Jain said.

Meanwhile, a professor of DAVV said that a professor from a government college isn’t equipped to look after the exam controller’s job properly at the university.

“The working style of a university and a college is very different. For a professor from a college it is difficult to understand and fit in,” he added.