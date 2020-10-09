Ujjain: Nothing will be charged for darshan of Jyotirlingam

Ujjain: The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) finally on Friday withdrew its much-talked about decision to allow devotees for darshan of Mahakal Jyotirlingam by paying Rs 100 each.

The MTMC in its meeting held on October 3 decided to take Rs 100 from all those devotees who fail to take free darshan permission through pre-booking system enforced in view of Covid-19 protocol. Under pre-booking system, limited number of devotees would be allowed to have darshan of the Jyotirlingam during the stipulated time. But, new arrangements were enforced to allow those devotees also who reach the temple but do not possess pre-booking passes and they can have darshan by paying Rs 100.

Soon after implementation of this decision of MTMC, various social organisations and few influential leaders got vocal and demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision. Even, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders had warned that if the decision is not withdrawn immediately they will burn the effigy of collector.

In a face saving exercise, the local administration had first planned to invite the special meeting of District Crisis Management Committee on Friday, but the ruling party leaders reportedly declined to attend the meeting saying that as the MTMC took the decision it should announce the withdrawal of the decision itself. Following this, the MTMC organised the meeting and announced to withdraw of the decision. Collector and ex-officio president of MTMC Asheesh Singh chaired it.