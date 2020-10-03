Ujjain: Protest against Agri Bills politically motivated, alleges Minister Thawarchand Gehlot

Ujjain: Farmers are hopeful about Agricultural Reforms Bill. After its implementation, commercial territory of country’s farmer will expand and he will have complete freedom to sell his goods anywhere at good prices. It is unfortunate that few opposition parties are opposing it due to their political interests.

This was stated by Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot during press conference held at Brihaspati Bhavan, on Saturday. He said that Agrarian Reform Bill is a revolutionary and historical decision in field of agriculture, which was made after several years of brainstorming, keeping farmers interest in mind, that is why barring some politically-motivated incidents, farmers of the entire country are standing with this bill.

Gehlot said that opposition parties, including Congress, are trying to provoke farmers by saying that MSP system and mandi system is being abolished by implementing the Agriculture Improvement Bill.

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agriculture minister has also mentioned several times in his speeches that the MSP will not be abolished due to introduction of this bill. The MSP of some crops has been increased and mandi system will also continue, he added.