Hatharas Gangrape: Congress burns yogi’s effigy in Ujjain

Ujjain: Gangrape and subsequent brutality with minor girl of Hathras has shocked the city. On Thursday Congress burnt effigy of UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath. District Congress Committee spokesperson Vivek Soni said that brutal gangrape with downtrodden girl has shocked everyone. When Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were on way to visit victim’s family members, the UP Police detained and manhandled them.

The feffigy was set afire at Kanthal Square to protest worsening law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. The cops cane-charged hundreds of Congress workers, the leaders alleged and claimed that many, including Rahul Gandhi, were injured. District Congress head Mahesh Soni, Kamal Patel (rural), Dr Batukshankar Joshi, MLA Ramlal Malviya, Azad Yadav, Anantnarayan Meena, Chetan Yadav, Ravi Rai, Sunil Kachhway, Iqbal Khan and other Congress leaders were present.

Meghwal Samaj Sangh demands dismissal of UP Government

Responding to brutal gangrape with 15-year-old girl Meghwal Samaj Sangh handed over a memorandum addressed to the President of India to the collector. The members demanded that UP government be immediately dismissed. Members also criticized the UP government for trying to hush up the matter. The members demanded capital punishment for the accused.

Balai Mahasabah demands death penalty for accused

Balai Mahasangh also submitted a memorandum meant for President of India and demanded capital punishment for the accused. The members also demanded that the case be tried in fast track court. Balai Mahasabha district head Ajay Sisodiya readout the memorandum in presence of members.

AI Safai Mazdoor Congress submits memorandum

Likewise Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Congress also submitted a memorandum addressed to President of India to collector’s representative Sanjay Sahu on Thursday. The community members demanded death penalty to accused. On this occasion national vice president Omprakash Lot, Kailash Chavre and other community members were present.