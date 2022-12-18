Ujjain: Need to reform electoral system to save demorcary, says former MLA Dr Sunilam

Guests present on the dais during KL Vaidya memorial programme | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the 48th death anniversary of eminent journalist, freedom fighter and former MP Late Kanhaiyalal Vaidya, a lecture on challenges and solutions in democracy was organised at Rajendra Jain Auditorium. The chief guest was veteran freedom fighter and senior journalist Premnarayan Nagar. Senior Congress leader Shantilal Chhajlani presided over the function. Socialist thinker, writer and former MLA Dr Sunilam kept his views as a speaker. Writer Dr Pushpa Chaurasia and Mama Baleshwardayal’s disciple Gora Singh were also on stage.

Addressing the function, the chief guest, 97-year-old fighter Nagar recalled a conversation between Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel immediately after independence. Expressing concern over the situation in the country then and now, he said, what was the country and what it has led to now. Villages are now being destroyed. Freedom is in danger.

Key speaker Dr Sunilam said, if democracy is to be saved then the electoral system has to be reformed. The Election Commission is not working independently these days. It has become a puppet of the government. He also raised questions on the executive on this occasion and said, the executive has become the most corrupt in the country. System dominates democracy. The electoral system is working against democracy. Even the social fabric of the country is standing against democracy, the social system has also not accepted democracy. He said, market forces dominate the country. Politics is also being dominated by the money system. Today the situation in the country is such that there is no scope left for an election ticket for an honest worker in any party.

At the beginning of the programme, Rajendra Vyas recited mantras. Dr Mohammad Rafiq Nagori recited a poem. Senior journalists Arjun Singh Chandel, Ramswaroop Mantri and Rahul Verma also kept their views. Programme coordinator Kranti Kumar Vaidya gave the welcome address. On this occasion, KC Yadav, controller general of Rashtriya Patrakar Morcha, suggested the formation of a Kanhaiyalal Legal Trust to give continuous momentum to the memory lecture series for which the name of journalist Kranti Kumar Vaidya was proposed for the post of president.

Pradeep Jain, the provincial president of MP Khadi Sanstha, honoured the freedom fighter Nagar in the programme. On the occasion, Sanjay Choubey vice-president of Madhya Pradesh Freedom Fighters Successor Association honoured the successors of the freedom fighter’s family.

Malwa Samvad fortnightly newspaper edited by journalist Vishwas Sharma was released by the guests. Naresh Soni conducted the proceedings while Kailash Sanoliya proposed a vote of thanks.