Ujjain: Nagda Vidhan Sabha team clinch ‘MP Trophy Cricket Tourney’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nagda Assembly team on Sunday clinched ‘MP Trophy Cricket Tournament-2023’. In the final match played on Sunday, Nagda Vidhansabha team defeated Ujjain Dakshin Asar to lift the trophy. The tourney was organised in the memory of MLA late Bhurelal Firojiya While batting first in the final match, the Nagda assembly team scored 80 runs, but the South Asar team could not reach this target. The winning team was given Rs 1, 11, 111 and a gleaming trophy. The runner-up team was awarded Rs 55, 555 and a trophy.

Man of the series and Rs 21000 cash prize was awarded to Alisha of Nagda assembly team by MP Anil Firojiya Prior to it, the first semi-final was played between Ujjain South Asar XI and Maulana Azad Cricket Club teams on Sunday at Kshirsagar Sports Ground. Maulana Azad Cricket Club Ujjain Uttar had to face defeat against Asar 11 team. The second semi-final was played between Nagda Vidhan Sabha and Alot Vidhan Sabha teams.

Nagda Vidhan Sabha defeated Alot and entered the finals by defeating the team. Kshirsagar Sports Ground was full of sports lovers to watch the final match. Fireworks were also shown amid beating drums. More than 64 teams from 8 assemblies of Ujjain Alot parliamentary constituency participated in this tournament organised by MP Anil Firojiya. All the teams participating in this free competition were provided cricket kits by the MP in which bats and balls along with bags were provided.

