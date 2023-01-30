Ujjain: AJJAKS take out rally in support of 24-point demand charter

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A massive rally was taken out by the district unit of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Officers Employees Association (AJJAKS) here on Sunday in support of their various demands. Under the leadership of district president Dr RL Parmar, a memorandum regarding 24-point charter of demands for social justice addressed to the President, Governor and Chief Minister was handed over to tehsildar.This rally, which was taken out from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule statue at Indira Gandhi intersection, ended at Kothi Palace.

In this rally, resentment was seen among the participants over the pending demands of SC/ST not resolved for years as well as non-redressal of promises made by the Chief Minister. Along with this, issues like non-disbursement of the scholarship on time to the SC-ST and OBC students, non-recruitment on the backlog posts according to the reservation rules for the unemployed SC-ST on the basis of population 85 percent representation to OBC and restoration of old pension were included in the agitation. They warned that if satisfactory action is not initiated on the memorandum, a state-wide massive agitation will be organised in Bhopal on February 26.

