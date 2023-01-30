e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: AJJAKS take out rally in support of 24-point demand charter

Ujjain: AJJAKS take out rally in support of 24-point demand charter

This rally, which was taken out from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule statue at Indira Gandhi intersection, ended at Kothi Palace.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A massive rally was taken out by the district unit of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Officers Employees Association (AJJAKS) here on Sunday in support of their various demands. Under the leadership of district president Dr RL Parmar, a memorandum regarding 24-point charter of demands for social justice addressed to the President, Governor and Chief Minister was handed over to tehsildar.This rally, which was taken out from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule statue at Indira Gandhi intersection, ended at Kothi Palace.

In this rally, resentment was seen among the participants over the pending demands of SC/ST not resolved for years as well as non-redressal of promises made by the Chief Minister. Along with this, issues like non-disbursement of the scholarship on time to the SC-ST and OBC students, non-recruitment on the backlog posts according to the reservation rules for the unemployed SC-ST on the basis of population 85 percent representation to OBC and restoration of old pension were included in the agitation. They warned that if satisfactory action is not initiated on the memorandum, a state-wide massive agitation will be organised in Bhopal on February 26.

Read Also
Ujjain: Guards at Mahakal temple ‘thrash’ Mumbai-based devotees
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Shiv Jyoti Arpanam, Record 18L diyas to be lit on Mahashivratri

Ujjain: Shiv Jyoti Arpanam, Record 18L diyas to be lit on Mahashivratri

Ujjain: In national interest, understand oneness of India before using social media, says Shiv...

Ujjain: In national interest, understand oneness of India before using social media, says Shiv...

Ujjain: Nagda Vidhan Sabha team clinch ‘MP Trophy Cricket Tourney’

Ujjain: Nagda Vidhan Sabha team clinch ‘MP Trophy Cricket Tourney’

Ujjain: Govt employees submit memo to Ambedkar’s statue

Ujjain: Govt employees submit memo to Ambedkar’s statue

Ujjain: Contaminated water supplied in city, claims social activist

Ujjain: Contaminated water supplied in city, claims social activist