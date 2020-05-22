Ujjain: Municipal commissioner shifted after tiff with BJP corporators over ration distribution

Ujjain: The State government on late Thursday replaced Ujjain Municipal Commissioner (UMC) Rishi Garg (IAS) with posting Ujjain’s additional collector Kshitij Singhal (IAS) in his place. After replacing district collector Shashank Mishra, SP Sachin Atulkar and CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha during past fortnight over their alleged failure to combat with the Covid-19 pandemic, Garg is the latest officer who has faced the brunt of BJP government.

Garg was keenly keeping eyes on all the operations from maintaining cleanliness, day to day inspection of containment areas, vegetable distribution and other activities of the civic body during the lockdown.

But he had to pay the cost political fury as according to sources, after a tiff with BJP corporators over distribution of ration in wards his transfer was being expected. The corporators had complained against him to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP State head Vishnudutt Sharma.

It is also learnt that Mayor Meena Jonwal had also written in this regard to the CM and sought time in Bhopal to brief about her reservations against Garg. Garg, joined the office of UMC commissioner some eight months ago, has been made an undersecretary at Mantralaya, Bhopal.