Ujjain: 6 scribes of Indore perform worship in Mahakal temple, collector asks cops to lodge FIR

Ujjain: In what can be termed as a grave violation of lockdown, 6 scribes of Indore performed worship at Mahakaleshwar Temple even as number of Covid-19 patients breached 500 mark in the district.

As the news about the incident spread in the town, collector Asheesh Singh took stern action and removed assistant administrator of the temple Chandrashekhar Joshi on Thursday.

As per reports assistant administrator Joshi allowed the scribes to get into the temple to perform worship on May 19.

When the collector learnt about the matter, he summoned Joshi and sent him back on his parent post of revenue inspector at the office of superintendent, land records.

The collector also instructed that an FIR be lodged at Mahakal police station against all the scribes for violation of lockdown under Section 144 of Cr PC.

The violators

As per the preliminary enquiry conducted by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Indore’s scribe Ankur Jaiswal along with five others entered in the temple through Dewas Dhamshala Dwar. CCTV footage showed that they were asked to go for ‘Shikar Darshan’, but they insisted on going inside the temple. They also entered into a verbal duel with the employees at Jal Dwar. They entered the premises through Mahakal Pravachan Hall. They also made video and took selfies. During all this while, not a single security employee was present.

Oblivious TI

From March 21, due to lockdown even priest of the temple are being allowed in limited numbers to perform rituals and worship of Lord Shiva and none of the officials including collector have entered temple. But for the first time amid lockdown the norms were breached by the scribes. When Free Press approached TI Mahakal, Prakash Vaskel to seek answers of several questions that still remain unanswered about this controversy- he simply refused to divulge anything and said that he is not even aware about the case.

