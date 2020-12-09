Ujjain: Municipal commissioner asks staff to check ODF points early in the morning

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Wednesday instructed the nodal officials to check open defecation (ODF) points of the city, early in the morning. Singhal also instructed them to motivate the locals to answer the questions asked by the survey team positively during Cleanliness Survey 2021.

Singhal took stock of the cleanliness at Maksi Road, Panwasa, Shankarpura, Nimanvasa and some periphery areas of the city. He instructed the officials to take strict action against anyone who defecates in open. During the inspection deputy commissioner Sanjesh Gupta, health officer Dheeraj Maina and other concerned officials were present.