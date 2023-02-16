Ujjain: Mumbai man trying to flee after killing wife, arrested in Nagda 

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man living in Nala Sopara, Mumbai, who fled after killing his wife, was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Nagda junction on the information of the Crime Branch. The Mumbai Crime Branch team has taken the accused with them.

According to information, 28-year-old Hardik son of Rajesh Shah lives on rent in Nala Sopara, Mumbai. He had a love marriage with a nurse 7 months back. Hardik was unemployed, which led to constant quarrels between the two of them. In one such quarrel on February 11, Hardik strangulated his wife to death.

After this, he stayed in the room with the body for a day and kept planning his escape. The next day, on February 13, after locking the house, he sat in the Paschim Express train. When the stench started emanating from his house, the landlord suspected something was amiss and informed the police. When the police broke open the door, Hardik’s wife was found lying dead. On this, the Mumbai Crime Branch sent Hardik’s photo to all the railway stations.

Meanwhile, on receiving the information, the Crime Branch informed Nagda RPF that the accused was in train number 12925 Paschim Express, after which RPF searched the train and found the accused hiding in the corner of the compartment near the engine. He was arrested and information was passed on to the Mumbai Crime Branch who took him with them to Mumbai on Tuesday.

