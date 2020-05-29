Ujjain: More than 40 residents of Dholi Gali located chawl quarantined

District administration shifted more than 40 persons from Dholi Gali under Jiwajiganj police station limits on Friday to a quarantine centre. This area is emerging as a hotspot after Jansapura area.

According to collector Asheesh Singh, these persons have been quarantined to save them from Covid-19 infection as their houses are very small and located at very narrow streets of the area and about half dozen residents of nearby areas have already tested Covid-19 positive recently. As per sources the administration has taken the step to quarantine of 40-odd persons of the area as 5 to 7 persons have been tested positive from the same area.

After thermal screening of all the residents of the area at PTS Maksi Road they have been quarantined at Rajendra Jain Surishwar quarantine centre, Dewas Road. They were taken in three private buses, which led to a lot of chaos across the city. Woman and children were also included among them. During screening most of them were found in a sound health. They may be discharged from the quarantine center within a week, said a source.