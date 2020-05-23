Free Press Expose: Ujjain administration’s plan for Red Zones in city is based on…who knows

Ujjain: The district administration on Saturday released the list of containment areas in the city and the district for the first time. Along with this, it was also told how many houses and how many people are living in these containment areas.

However, according to the list, the administration is not aware about the number of houses or about the population of 30 of 75 such containment areas in the city.

According to the information provided, Ujjain city has 75 containment areas till Friday night while there are 92 containment areas in the district including Badnagar, Nagda, Mehidpur, Tarana and Khachrod.

Though Ujjain city still has 214 active cases, but it seems that the administration is in slumber and oblivion as far as containment areas are concerned.

Detailed information related to Jamatkhana Saifee Mohalla, Kumhar Gali, Malipura, Jagdish Gali, Pandariba, Avantipura, Harijan Basti, Alakhnanda Nagar, Munshi Raja Ka Bada, Ambaprasad Tiwari Marg, Khatriwada, Mangal Nagar, Jaisingpur, Kalalseri, Rani Laxmibai Marg, Banarasi Dharmshala, Khandelwal Nagar, Malipura main road, Shri Krishna Colony, Malipura Gali number 7, Dhankutta Mohalla, Ghee Gali, Garib Nawaz Colony, Sinhpuri, Amber Colony, Chandrashekhar Azad Marg, Katia Bakhal, Prakash Nagar and Arya Samaj Marg have not been shared in the official document which was made available to the media.

According to sources the lack of information about the containment areas implies that the health department is yet to reach out to the residents of these areas for survey. If this is true, then the question arises as how is serious and honest is the approach of the administration towards the residents of Red Zone? Or is it just mere eye wash and manipulation which the administration belives in?

If health survey has been done, then where are the numbers. And if it is not done here, then the city should brace for the worse as a large number of corona positive patients are likely to come out from these areas.

Free Press contacted collector Asheesh Singh in this regard to know the actual situation, but till 11.15 pm, nothing came out from his side.