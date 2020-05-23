Coronavirus in Ujjain: Youth’s departure shock neighbourers in Nayapura, death toll reaches 53

Ujjain: Departure of a young contractor in wake of Covid-19 infection rocked the city on Saturday. Including him, the city witnessed 2 more Corona deaths on the day and now the death toll reached to 53.
Nikki Bohra, a contractor in Ujjain Municipal Corporation, died in RD Gardi Medical College from Corona virus. According to the information received, the said youth was a resident of Ghee Gali in Nayapura and besides him 6 more members of this family are Covid-19 positive and are currently undertreatment. Panic and shock prevailed in the Ghee Gali following the death of a youth of about 36 years. Locals in the areas said that the youth was social and everyone in the locality is shocked due to his death.
Meanwhile, an old-aged woman from Ahmed Nagar also died during treatment at the RD Gardi Medical College. She was admitted there after testing positive for dreaded virus on May 20.
