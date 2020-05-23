Ujjain: Collector asks cops to lodge FIR against persons migrating from containment areas

Ujjain: Collector on Saturday ordered cops to lodge FIR against people who are leaving the containment areas or defying norms of home quarantine

According to sources the collector took this step after receiving frequent complaints in this regard.

As per reports, a corona patient went missing in new city located Rami Nagar near Udayan Marg. After the matter came to fore, the survey team reached there and investigated the travel history of the patient and informed district administration about the issue. They also informed about some residents of containment areas and home quarantined people who migrated stealthily to different pockets of the city.

The cops traced the patient of ward number 26 to Rami Nagar. He said that he shifted with his relatives because of fear of rapid spread of coronavirus in his area. Collector Asheesh Shingh said that such unauthorised movement is against the norms of the lockdown and may jeopardize the safety of the locals.