Coronavirus in Ujjain: RMO and police constable among 21 new patients, tally 525

Ujjain: District Hospital’s RMO and a police constable are among those 21 new persons who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. With this the tally of infected persons has reached 525 mark in the district. The death toll is 51.

As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 9.14 pm, 64-year-old RMO who resides in Mahashwetha Nagar caught infection while working at the RMO office.

Likewise, a 47-year-old constable working with 32nd SAF Battalion got infected at Vikramaditya Hotel. Rest of the new patients belong to Paandariba, Malipura, Arya Samaj Marg, Kalalseri, Nizatpura, Begambagh, etc. The tehsil-wise break-up includes 409, 72, 8, 31, 4 and 1 patients of Ujjain, Barnagar, Nagda, Mahidpur, Tarana and Khachrod, respectively. Among 21 new patients, 19 belonged to Ujjain and 2 to Mahidpur.

So far 6,162 samples have been taken in the district of these 5,038 have tested negative for Covid-19. According to CMHO, in all 131 samples were examined on the day.

Of these 12 sample reports are persons who were identified during door-to-door survey. Four samples of persons with contact history were found positive on Friday. Now, reports of only 40 samples are awaited. So far 219 patients have been discharged. Total 255 patients are under treatment.

10 new containment areas notified/ (P10)

District collector on Friday night issued order to notify 10 more containment areas in the district. Nine localities notified as containment areas in the city include Chandrashekhar Azad Marg, Dhaba Road, Sandipani Gurukul, Singpuri, Garib Nawaz Colony, Ghee Gali, Nayapura, Dhankutta Mohalla, Prakash Nagar, Katiya Bakhal, Amber Colony and Mahidpur’s Shafi Colony under ward-18.