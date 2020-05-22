Ujjain: Plasma therapy to fight Covid-19 infection starts at RDGMC

Ujjain: RD Gardi Medical College (RDGMC) now stands among 60 other medical centers where plasma therapy treatment is available for serious Covid-19 patients.

The separator machine was inaugurated at RGDMC’s blood bank by Corona beater Deepa Mohan who donated her plasma first for other patients’ treatment on Friday.

According to divisional commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma, serious and extremely serious patients will benefit with the therapy, and the only Corona virus patients who have recovered can donate the plasma for the therapy.

As per collector Asheesh Singh 46 patients have been marked who were recovered from the disease and were discharged. Now the administration will try to inspire them to donate their plasma for saving other patients’ lives.

’Donate plasma without fear’

RDGMC’s doctor Ashish Pathak motivating the corona winners said, “Donating plasma is like donating blood, and after donation, the body of donor again generates plasma in 4 hours, so there is no harm in donating plasma.” Describing the therapy Dr Pathak told that only the serious Covid-19 patient after complete recovery can donate plasma, because the patient’s body develops antibodies to fight Covid-19 virus, and the blood plasma of such patient contains antibodies, and such plasma can cure other infected patients.

Deepa Mohan inspires other patients

A 37-year-old nurse Deepa Mohan got the honour of being the first plasma donor in the city. Expressing her happiness on becoming the first plasma donor, Deepa asked other corona winners to donate plasma sans fear to save lives of others. She resides in Bengali Colony and was admitted to the RDGMC after getting infected with the dreaded virus.